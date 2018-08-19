Beal takes Golden Trowel Award at fair

By Melody Vallieu

mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — When she least expected it, the award Kendra Beal has sought for the majority of her life caught up with her.

Beal, who is married to Scott Beal and has six children, was named the Golden Trowel Award winner at the Miami County Fair this past week.

This award is given in recognition of an exhibitor’s outstanding horticulture skills. Participants must exhibit at least one entry in each of the five areas, including Flowers and Plants, Vegetables, Container Gardens, Herb Gardens and Outside Decorations. Points are then awarded for each placing in the classes, with the person with the highest number of points being declared the winner.

“I’ve been working for it for years, and this year, I didn’t even think about it, and then I won,” Beal said.

The Sidney resident, who grew up in Miami County, has been involved with the fair since she started with 4-H at the age of 9. Today, some of her 11 grandchildren join her at the fair showing animals and canned items.