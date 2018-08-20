M.E. FFA Top Ten in the nation

CASSTOWN — The National FFA Organization recently announced the results of the National FFA Evaluations.

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter was selected as a Top 10 in the nation in the area of Growing Leaders. The chapter was bestowed the honor because of the seven Little Free Libraries the chapter organized and placed throughout the school district. Now, two students will prepare and present a 15 minute presentation on the benefits of the book exchange program.

Additionally, the chapter was named a 3-Star National Chapter for the National FFA Chapter Award Program. A 3-star is the highest award a chapter can be recognized for in the National Chapter process. In order to be considered for such an honor, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter had to place in the top 10 percent in the state of Ohio. In May, the chapter learned that they were in the Top 10 in the state and would have their application forwarded to national evaluations.

This is the 18th straight year that the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter will be recognized at the National FFA Convention in their National Chapter Award program. Two students will receive the plaque on stage during the National FFA Convention, October 25 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The FFA’s National Chapter Award program recognized FFA chapters for developing and conducting a detailed Program of Activities (POA). These activities and projects provide opportunities for members to achieve in the areas of growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture divisions. Every year, chapters are recognized as having earned a one-, two-, or three-star rating on their National Chapter application.

Furthermore, Mr. Les Kinder, Miami East FFA Alumni President, will receive the Honorary American FFA Degree. Individuals who have provided exceptional service on a national level to agriculture, agricultural education, or FFA are eligible for the Honorary American FFA Degree. Mr. Kinder will be recognized on stage at the National FFA Convention on October 26.

Additionally, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter is guided by strong leadership provided by the 2018-19 officer team. The team met over the summer in a Summer Officer Retreat to plan for the upcoming school year and FFA activities. The officers are: Kylie Blair, President; Liza Bair, Vice President; Ethin Bendickson, Secretary; Jarrett Winner, Treasurer; and Lauren Wright, Reporter. Their adviser is Marie Carity. The Miami East Ag Ed Program is a satellite program of the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

National FFA names local chapter Top 10 in the nation for Growing Leaders