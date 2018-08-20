Council OK’s 107-acre rezoning for development

TROY — Troy City Council approved the 107-acre rezoning application for “Halifax Villas,” a proposed retirement community on both sides of Piqua-Troy Road.

All council members were present. Eight of the nine council members OK’d the rezoning ordinance.

Tom Kendall has recused himself from the discussion to avoid a conflict of interest. Kendall said he had discussed purchasing property from Frank Harlow, the owner and applicant of the property, prior to the committee meeting. He again recused himself at the council meeting.

Council also approved 8-1 a request to use the Public Square for the second annual Pink Ribbon Girls event on Oct. 19 was requested.

Council member Bill Twiss voted no on the ordinance.

The Public Square would close at Cherry, Franklin, Walnut and Water streets at noon on Oct. 19. Council approval is required for the sale and consumption of alcohol within the event area. The event includes a concert, family activities and a 5K run. During the committee meeting, Mayor Michael Beamish said he supported the mission of the Pink Ribbon Girls and hosting the event in Troy, but also stated his concerns with events include alcohol at the Aug. 17 meeting.

Council will have its first reading for new signage for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. A public hearing will be held Sept. 4 due to the signage exceeding the city’s sign code regulations. Signs will be located on West Main Street, the second sign on West Main Street and North Oxford, 25 N. Oxford St. and the fourth on West Water Street. The sign on 25 N. Oxford St. will be 7 feet and 4 inches tall and West Water Street’s sign will be 9 feet 4 inches tall.

Council also approved the resolution for waterline extension to Upper Valley Medical Center. The resolution is an agreement with the county to provide water to the hospital’s campus. The project seeks to provide a second water feed to the hospital from the city’s existing 12-inch waterline on Experiment Farm Road. The project will be designed, contracted and managed by the county. The cost to the city of Troy is not to exceed $336,135.