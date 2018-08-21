Troy man to serve year in prison for drug possession

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was sentenced to serve one year in prison for third degree felony possession of drugs in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Mackenzie Stark, 24, was ordered to also pay a $5,000 fine. He was granted 44 days of jail time credit.

Judge Christopher Gee noted Stark’s substance abuse history as well as his failure to comply with prior community control sanctions. Stark also violated pre-trial services bond and lied to his control officer when he violated curfew outside of a bar in Covington. A pre-sentence investigation also noted he has active warrants in California for alcohol related offense.

“I hope you take advantage of treatment,” Gee told him, before he was taken into custody.

In other court news:

Brittany Prather, 29, of Piqua, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison on two cases on Monday.

She was charged with third degree tampering with evidence in one case and fourth and fifth degree felony drug possession in another. She was granted 120 days of jail time credit. In February, Troy Police Department investigators found Prather called a false robbery report at a gas station to draw police presence away from Motel 6 where a drug drop off was planned. She was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. Stephen King, public defense attorney told the court she was indigent and would file an application to waive the fine. The state requested 18 months in prison in a joint plea agreement with the state.

The following subjects were arraigned in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday:

Brandy Hutton, of Troy, on one count of fifth degree felony forgery. She entered a plea of not guilty. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim and released on her own recognizance. A pre-trial was set for Aug. 27.

Anthony Benson Sr., of Springfield, on one count of fifth degree felony possession of cocaine. He entered a plea of not guilty and released on his own recognizance. A pre-trial was set for Aug. 28.

Jevon Brownlow, of Tipp City, on one count of fifth degree possession of drugs. He entered a plea of not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. Judge Gee also ordered him to “never, ever wear shorts in court again.” A pre-trial was set for Aug. 28.