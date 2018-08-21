Commissioners OK purchase of six police cruisers

MIAMI COUNTY — During their meeting Tuesday morning, the Miami County Commissioners authorized purchases for two county departments.

The board approved the purchase of six new police vehicles for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at a total cost of $161,907.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said the purchase “will save money and keep us on our retention schedule.”

All six are 2019 Ford Interceptor SUVs, but one will have rear air conditioning so it can be used as the K9 vehicle. Duchak said the equipment from the department’s current cruisers will transfer over to the new vehicles.

The vehicles will be purchased under state contract at the beginning of next year.

The commissioners also authorized the auditor’s office to purchase 10 new work stations, as well as four sit-to-stand desks.

The total cost for the entire furniture replacement project is $44,285. The new items will be purchased under state contract through Elements IV Interiors of Dayton.

The current furniture is about 25 years old.

In other business, the commissioners acknowledged receipt of a proposal from the county recorder for general fund money and set a date of Aug. 30, to meet with the county recorder.

County Recorder Jessica Lopez is requesting $4 from every document received or filed in 2019 to be credited to the Recorder’s Technology Fund, which is used for the maintenance of the officer’s land records software and other technology needs. The proposal estimates that the $4 document credit will generate about $50,000 in 2019. Commission Clerk Leigh Williams noted that this is the same requested amount as last year.

