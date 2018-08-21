Troy welcomes new firefighters

Troy City Council welcomed four new firefighters to the fire department at its meeting on Monday. The new members were appointed on Aug. 13. They are Brandon Cottrell, Sean Fellers, Jesse Hackney and Kendra Vanover. According to Chief Matt Simmons, Vanover is the city’s first female firefighter and medic at the department.

Troy City Council welcomed four new firefighters to the fire department at its meeting on Monday. The new members were appointed on Aug. 13. They are Brandon Cottrell, Sean Fellers, Jesse Hackney and Kendra Vanover. According to Chief Matt Simmons, Vanover is the city’s first female firefighter and medic at the department. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_TroyFFpic.jpg Troy City Council welcomed four new firefighters to the fire department at its meeting on Monday. The new members were appointed on Aug. 13. They are Brandon Cottrell, Sean Fellers, Jesse Hackney and Kendra Vanover. According to Chief Matt Simmons, Vanover is the city’s first female firefighter and medic at the department.