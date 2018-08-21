Road closings set for Tour de Donut

TROY — To facilitate the set up, tear down, and events of the Tour De Donut, the Donut Jam and the Donut Dash on Aug. 24 and 25, the city of Troy advises of the following closings:

Thursday, Aug. 23 (no parking)

5 p.m. No parking of the east side of South Market Street from the Public Square to Franklin Street

Friday, Aug. 24 (closing)

7 a.m. — SE Quadrant of the Public Square

NW Quadrant of the Public Square (for the food trailer)

North Cherry Street Parking Lot (city metered area only)

Parking lot adjacent to the The Rec

11 a.m. — The Public Square is closed to include: Market Street from Water Street to Franklin Street; Main Street from Cherry Street to Walnut Street ; Plum Street to Cherry Street (Open to drive by Masonic Temple on the

north side)

Saturday, Aug. 25 (Closing)

7 am. — South Cherry Street parking lot

South Cherry Street from Franklin to Main Street until 2 p.m. for Farmers Market

North Market Street from Water Street closing to Staunton Road

Water Street from Walnut Street to Oxford Street

North Monroe, North Oxford & North Cherry Streets from West Main Street to West Water Street

North Market Street from Water Street to Staunton Road and areas of West Water Street will be open at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday

All other roadways are expected to be opened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Citizens are encouraged to attend and enjoy the Donut Jam, Tour de Donut, and Donut dash. Additional information may be found at thetourdedonut.com and troymainstreet.org. A map is available on the City’s website www.troyohio.gov.