Concord Trustees to review water issues

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township trustees said at their Wednesday meeting that they will address liability and recent county engineer opinions regarding several water-related issues around the township at its next meeting on Sept. 12.

Trustee Tom Mercer was not present at the meeting.

Trustees said they would contact residents who have recently presented information regarding flood issues within the township. Trustee Bill Whidden reported the township received a response from the county engineer regarding the bridge in the area of Shenandoah.

Trustee Don Pence said property owners are responsible for their area of the water way to help the flow of the water. Pence asked road superintendent Neil Rhoades to contact recent residents who have reported flooding issues, including Creekwood, to attend the trustee’s next meeting to share legal opinions and county engineer reports with residents. The trustees will meet at its next meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Whidden said the township was happy to participate in the recent mosquito fogging project in conjunction with the city of Troy.

Ken Schaurer, of Piqua, asked if the township would assist in the costs of a county tile replacement project at Myers Road in the township’s vicinity.

Schaurer provided a map and estimated costs of approximately $4,000 in materials, minus labor. Schaurer said the replacement tile would assist in water flow of a 575-acre watershed. Schaurer said the new tile will alleviate flooding in farm fields at a faster rate than what is currently installed.

Whidden said the township would look into the matter and discuss it with Mercer when he returns and report back to Schaurer.

“We’ve been addressing water issues for quite some time now. I’m pleased you have eight of your neighbors to agree to do this, quite honestly. We don’t see that,” Whidden said.

South Forest Hill Road between Fenner Road and State Route 718 will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, Aug. 27 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. for a culvert replacement. The work was rescheduled due to weather conditions.

Miami County Sheriff Office Deputy Eric Brazel attended the meeting to assist in any township matters. Township officials asked for an update regarding speeding in Merrimont neighborhood and recent junk vehicle complaints. Brazel said he would check with officials and provide an update to the township.

For more information, visit www.concord-township.com

