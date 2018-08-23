Law enforcement stresses safety for event

Staff report

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Tour de Donut organizers, the city of Troy, and the Troy Police Department, would like to advise motorists to use caution while traveling on the east side of Miami County between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. Affected townships include Staunton, Lost Creek, Elizabeth and Bethel townships.

On Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m., the 12th annual Tour de Donut bicycle riding challenge will start on the Public Square in downtown Troy and head out to the east side of Miami County. There are expected to be approximately 3,000 riders of all ages participating in this event that starts and ends in the downtown area of Troy. The route encompasses many of the county and township roads and will cross state routes in nine areas. Complete maps of the event routes are available on the maps tab of www.thetourdedonut.com.

The event route is an open course, which requires all cyclists and motorists to obey the traffic laws. Deputies may elect to block traffic for a short period to allow safe crossing for large numbers of cyclists, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Duchak said motorists are advised to slow down and pay attention to cyclists who will be sharing the roadway.

“As always, you should not engage in distracted driving while operating a motor vehicle and keep your attention focused on your driving,” he said.

“Practice defensive driving techniques by looking ahead and being prepared for any problems that may occur,” Duchak said in a news release.

According to Duchak, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies working during this event to help maintain safety. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also has been notified and will be patrolling the streets and roadways and enforcing traffic laws, he said. Deputies will be present at key intersections along the routes to assist motorists and cyclists alike. Fire and rescue units will also be patrolling on the route to assist with any emergency that may arise, he said.

“We thank the citizens in Miami County and the affected townships for their patience and understanding to help us make this a safe and enjoyable event for everyone,” Duchak said.