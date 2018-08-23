Y offering lifeguard class

PIQUA — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering a lifeguard class in September on Tuesday and Thursday evenings over three weeks beginning Sept. 11. The cost is $150 for members and $200 for non-members. Registration deadline is September 4.

“Lifeguarding is a very rewarding job, and lifeguards are in demand all year round,” said Leia Lander, aquatics director at the Robinson branch. “It’s why we continue to run classes in fall and winter to build our staff levels, but also to reach those kids that were not quite old enough in the spring and summer.”

Donn Shade, aquatics director at the Piqua branch said, “Working as a lifeguard teaches people time management skills, communication and leadership skills while building self-confidence. Many times lifeguarding is a person’s first job, so they are learning what it takes to be a successful employee, and it looks good on the resume.”

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by the last day of the lifeguard class to register. Upon successful completion of the class, newly certified lifeguards will walk away with a YMCA lifeguard certification, basic life support certification, basic first aid certification and emergency oxygen administration certification.

“There are often opportunities to be hired as a lifeguard at the YMCA after completion of the class,” Shade said. “There is also the opportunity to become a swim instructor after starting the guarding job.”

For more information, or to register for a lifeguard class, please contact Shade at the Piqua branch at (937) 773-9622, or Leia Lander at the Robinson Branch at (937) 440-9622.

The Miami County YMCA-Piqua branch is located at 223 W. High St., Piqua.