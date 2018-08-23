THS class of ‘68 reunion to be held

TROY — The Troy High School class of 1968 will be holding a 50th Reunion Celebration between Sept. 27-30.

The reunion weekend activities include:

• On Sept. 27, from 1-5 p.m., Hampton Inn THS ‘68 welcome alumni desk, and from 5 p.m. to midnight, Neal Farm pig roast, bon fire, and hayride

• On Sept. 28, from 10-11:30 a.m., a scavenger hunt in downtown Troy; from noon to 1:30 p.m., K’s Diner alumni lunch; from 5:30-7 p.m., a pre-game reunion at the Troy Stadium alumni lounge; from 7-9 p.m., the Troy versus Tipp City Homecoming game; and from 9 p.m. to midnight, Frickers Sports Bar post-game reunion party

• On Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon, a Troy High School and Hobart Arena tour; from noon to 4 p.m., BW-3 Sports Bar game day gathering; and from 6-11 p.m., the Troy Country Club alumni dinner and program

• On Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m., United Church of Christ celebrant Jack Arthur, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., alumni farewell send off at the Hayner Cultural Center, including continental breakfast

Members of the THS class of 1968 should RSVP to the reunion by Sept. 15. RSVP or contact Margie Hall for more information at (937) 818-5091 or email Hall at marghall@woh.rr.com.

The cost of the alumni dinner at the Troy Country Club is $50, and the cost of the alumni breakfast at the Hayner is $20.

Artist David Michael Beck, of Cincinnati, donated a painted to the THS class of 1968, which the class will then auction off to raise proceeds for an art scholarship that will go to a THS student in Beck’s name.

The painting will be displayed at the Mayflower Arts Center starting on Sept. 8, where people from the community can bid on it at during the Mayflower’s normal hours of operation. Members of the THS class of 1968 can also bid on the painting on Sept. 29 during the alumni dinner at the Troy Country Club.

Beck has an extensive background in fine art and illustration. According to his website, Beck has “received numerous awards in regional and national competitions and his work is included in many diverse collections and publications such as the Society of Illustrators, Communication Arts Magazine, Artist Magazine, Print Magazine, Sketch Magazine and the World Science Fiction Fair and the American Italian Museum.”

According to his online biography, Beck has taught programs at The Syracuse University Satellite Program, The Dallas Community Collage, The College of Medical Illustration, The Art Academy of Cincinnati, The Cleveland Art Institute, and The Cincinnati Art Institute. David is also an adjunct professor of Illustration focusing on Materials & Techniques, and Special Illustration projects at the Art Academy of Cincinnati. Beck also studied at Wright State University, The American Academy of Art, and The Chicago Academy of Fine Art, according to his website.

Artist donates painting to class of ‘68