Posted on by

Hayner film series coming in October


First up: ‘Play Misty for Me’

Provided photo "Play Misty for Me," the 1971 psychological thriller starring Clint Eastwood, will kick off the free Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center series at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12.

Provided photo "Play Misty for Me," the 1971 psychological thriller starring Clint Eastwood, will kick off the free Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center series at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12.


TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café-style seating, and popcorn and soft drinks. All films are free and open to the public.

This season’s series includes:

• “Play Misty for Me” — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12

• “From Here to Eternity” — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9

• “Uncle Buck” — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4

• “A Star is Born,” 1937 and 1976 double feature — 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1

• “A League of Their Own” — 7:30 p.m. March 1

All films are intended for mature viewers and may not be appropriate for children under 18.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., is including a family film in its 2018-19 season. On April 5, the Disney classic “Parent Trap” will be shown at 6:30 p.m.

Provided photo

"Play Misty for Me," the 1971 psychological thriller starring Clint Eastwood, will kick off the free Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center series at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_play-misty-for-me.jpgProvided photo

"Play Misty for Me," the 1971 psychological thriller starring Clint Eastwood, will kick off the free Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center series at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12.

First up: ‘Play Misty for Me’