Hayner film series coming in October

TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café-style seating, and popcorn and soft drinks. All films are free and open to the public.

This season’s series includes:

• “Play Misty for Me” — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12

• “From Here to Eternity” — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9

• “Uncle Buck” — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4

• “A Star is Born,” 1937 and 1976 double feature — 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1

• “A League of Their Own” — 7:30 p.m. March 1

All films are intended for mature viewers and may not be appropriate for children under 18.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., is including a family film in its 2018-19 season. On April 5, the Disney classic “Parent Trap” will be shown at 6:30 p.m.

Provided photo "Play Misty for Me," the 1971 psychological thriller starring Clint Eastwood, will kick off the free Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center series at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12.