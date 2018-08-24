Fair winner

Provided photo

Kylee Clemens, 13, of Troy, and a student at Troy Junior High School, won second place with her senior buck Thrianta at the 2018 Miami County Fair. She is the daughter of Amie and Shawn.

Kylee Clemens, 13, of Troy, and a student at Troy Junior High School, won first place and Reserve Champion with her senior Buck mixed breed at the 2018 Miami County Fair. She is the daughter of Amie and Shawn.