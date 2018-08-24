Sellman’s set to close in November

COVINGTON — After 86 years in business, Sellman’s Furniture & Bedding is in the process of closing. This Covington operation opened in 1932 and owner Jane Sellman, who took over in the mid-’90s, remembers it being a family affair.

“My father worked in the store, as well as his two sisters,” she said. “My brother and I and all my cousins worked here. It really has been a family business.”

Sellman’s originated in Piqua, and in 1938, the business moved to Covington, where they created a large furniture showroom covering 30,000 square feet. The store is located at 23 N. High St.

“This is just a wonderful town, Covington is just a great community. It’s got wonderful schools and terrific people,” Sellman said. “I remember walking up here after school to see my dad in the store. It’s just always been a part of my life.”

Sellman’s has sold a variety of furniture including living room sets, mattresses, bedroom collections and more. They have carried some of the finest names in furniture including Broyhill and Serta. Throughout her career, Sellman has enjoyed helping people pick out the right pieces for their homes.

“Helping customers find what they want. We have always given people good value. You can buy something cheaper, you can buy something more expensive, but we always try to give people their money’s worth,” she said. “Your home is so personal that when you make a selection for your home, it’s a big deal and you want it to be right.”

Through the years, Sellman’s has had to adapt and stay current as the digital landscape changed and shopping online became more popular.

“Online purchases are very popular. Every store needs a website. Every store will have to enable customers to shop online,” Sellman said.

She also offers this advice on the fundamentals of running a business: “Love what you do, do the best you can, be honest. It pretty much works. Those basics never change.”

Sellman’s plans for retirement include spending time with her husband, who retired two years ago.

“After working my entire life — and I’m involved in my church and have been involved in different activities — I would like to stay home. I would like to spend more time with my husband. We will probably travel a little bit, but I don’t want to plan anything yet. I just want to stay home for a while and see what turns up,” she said.

“I have always found that life gives you another adventure; just when you get one wrapped up something else will come along.”

Looking back at her career with her family’s business and the city of Covington, Sellman said, “I have wonderful memories. We have great customers. I couldn’t ask for a better life than to run a furniture store and live in this town.”

Sellman’s Furniture & Bedding is anticipating that the store will close for good toward the middle or end of November. Currently, everything in the store is on sale. For more information about Sellman’s, call (937) 473-2012 or visit www.sellmanfurniture.com.

Of the store’s imminent closing, Sellman said, “This is a happy experience for me. We have had a great run. It’s been a terrific experience, an experience of a lifetime for me.”

Life’s work is longtime love for owner

By Rachel Hensley For AIM Media Midwest

Rachel Hensley is a freelance writer for the Piqua Daily Call and Troy Daily News.

