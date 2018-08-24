Police reports

Information provided by Troy Police Department:

Aug. 16

BB GUN: An officer was dispatched to a person firing a BB gun from their front porch. The suspect was charged with throwing or shooting missiles. The BB gun was obtained as evidence.

Aug. 17

OVI: Jeffrey Welbaum, 58, of Casstown, was charged with OVI following a disorderly complaint at Wendy’s on West Main Street.

OVI: Luis Fuentes, 44, of Troy, was charged with an OVI, following a crash at the intersection of McKaig Avenue and South Stanfield.

WARRANT: A warrant for the arrest of Tyler Iddings, 31, of West Milton, was served at the Budget Inn.

Aug. 18

OVERDOSE: Tyler Bruner, 25, of Troy, was treated for an apparent overdose and charged with inducing panic in the 1100 block of Canal Street.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A 4:54 a.m., officers were dispatched on an assist squad that involved a male laying on the ground not moving in front of Submarine House. The male, Logan Chappie, 25, of Casstown, was intoxicated and summons for disorderly conduct.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 300 block of West Canal Street on a report of a female who had overdosed

on drugs. Kathleen Bynum, 24, of Troy, was transported to UVMC and was charged with disorderly conduct.

Aug. 20

DRUG CHARGES: Officers were dispatched to a male slumped over in a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of Super 9 Motel. After investigation, one male was incarcerated on multiple drug charges.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer responded to a disturbance at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. A female started an altercation with a male. The female was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassed from the library. The male was charged with possession of marijuana.

Aug. 22

DRUG CHARGES: A female was located hiding in bushes near the W. Main Street/Interstate 75 overpass. After investigation, Ashley McLaughlin, 30, of Piqua, was incarcerated on drug charges.

Aug. 23

WRECK LESS OPERATION: Rose Hicks, 32, of St. Paris, was charged with possession of drugs and obstructing justice following a reckless operation compliant at Canal and Counts streets.

CHILD ENDANGERING: A report of a three year-old child wandering around an alley near Lake Street was reported. The mother, Kristin Gonzalez, 30, of Troy, was charged after she was located 15 minutes later.

DRUG TRAFFICKING: Raine Poland, 26, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree trafficking of methamphetamine. His bond was set for $2,500.

UNRULY JUVENILES: Around 5:15 p.m. an officer was dispatched to 117 Public SQ NE in reference to unruly juveniles in the area. Upon arrival, I spoke with the reporting party and a group of juveniles.

Aug. 24

WARRANT: Officers located a male at The Submarine House that had an active warrant. The warrant was confirmed and the male was arrested.