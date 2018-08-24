Troy pair pleads guilty to burglaries

MIAMI COUNTY — A pair of former Troy residents entered pleas of guilty on multiple felony charges from several daytime burglaries from February through August 2017 in Miami County Common Pleas Court this week.

Mark Burgin, 39, of Troy, entered the plea prior to a jury trial set to begin on Aug. 21. Both Burgin and co-defendant Angela Roberts, 30, of Troy, entered guilty pleas to first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity with a vehicle forfeiture and multiple burglary charges. The pair were set to go to trial on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

According to court records, the state will recommend 20 year sentences for both defendants at sentencing. The state will dismiss the five counts of gun specifications as part of the agreement with Burgin.

Both will be sentenced in Judge Jeannine Pratt’s court on Sept. 24.

Burgin and Roberts remain incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on bond. Both were suspects in several daytime residential burglaries in Monroe, Bethel, and Springcreek townships in August 2017.

Several counties were involved in the investigation into the pattern burglaries that Burgin and Roberts are alleged to have committed, which also span into multiple counties in Ohio as well as into Kentucky.

In regard to their arrests in August, Burgin was charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property in February in connection with an incident on the 3400 block of Kessler Frederick Road in West Milton. Roberts was charged with third-degree felony breaking and entering in February in connection with an incident on the 11000 block of West State Route 571 in Laura.

State to recommend 20 years in prison each