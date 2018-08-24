Sidney man sentenced for drug possession

MIAMI COUNTY — A Sidney man was sentenced to serve two years of probation for drug possession this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

Jeffery A. Shepherd, 47, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for three counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, each amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, on Thursday.

Shepherd was originally charged on July 17, when a Troy police officer made contact with Shepherd sleeping in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Troy. According to court records, an officer observed Shepherd asleep with three plastic baggies of white and tan powder on his lap. After the officer woke up Shepherd and asked what the substances were, Shepherd said that it was “heroin and ice,” the latter being a term for methamphetamine. Shepherd later said that the baggies also contained Fentanyl.

Shepherd was originally incarcerated in the Miami County Jail before being released after approximately a week.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Lillian A. Biggs, 26, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Nicholas A. Burke, 32, of Troy, received 34 days in jail and additional suspended jail time for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Timothy R. Cantrell, 34, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing. Cantrell was originally charged in connection with an incident where a suspect “pulled a gun” on a victim and his son on the 700 block of Gordon Street in Piqua on Feb. 27, according to Piqua police reports.

• Breanna N. Clark-Ludlum, 19, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor biting animal to be confined.

• Kimberly J. Drake, 27, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jason Gennaccaro, 46, of Columbus, received 10 days in jail, additional suspended jail time, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fourth-degree felony forgery.

• Victoria A. Glover, 25, of Dayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Douglas L. Mitchell, 64, of Tipp City, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, amended down from fourth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

• Bridgette T. Montgomery, 19, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Paula D. Moore, 27, of Dayton, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted child endangering, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Alex P. Penny, 30, of Piqua, received two years of probation and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Marcus Roman, 52, of Dayton, received 16 days in jail and additional suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Joey B. Smith, 29, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

Troy police originally charged Smith on April 21, while the officer was on patrol in the area of Motel 6. According to court records, the officer got permission to search a vehicle, where he found a syringe and suspected methamphetamine.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

