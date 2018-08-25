Festival paints the town red

TIPP CITY — Tomato splats lined the storefronts of downtown Tipp City Saturday in preparation for the second annual Home Grown Tomato Fest.

The festival took place at Canal Lock Park and the historic Roller Mill in Downtown Tipp City. Tomatoes took center stage at the festival, blending family friendly entertainment with Tipp City’s longstanding tomato heritage.

“Our objective for this is to create a family friendly and unique event for our local residents while also attracting visitors to Tipp City to enjoy a day in our historic Canal Lock Park and our beautiful Roller Mill,” said Heather Dorsten, Director of Downtown Tipp City Partnership.

At Canal Lock Park there were food vendors including Fire Pie Pizza and Cumberland Kettle Corn. There were also family-friendly games set up making it an event that provided something for everyone. Some games included the largest splat contest, a family tomato toss and a new game to this year’s event, the tomato target practice. “No huge changes since last year — just a few extra competitions and a much bigger tomato mascot,” said Dorsten.

Other fun included Ranger Vic providing musical entertainment on his crank organ and the ability to take pictures with two tomato mascots including TOMato, a 77-foot mascot.

Inside the historic Roller Mill, the Bloody Mary Contest took place with local Tipp City businesses competing to take home bragging rights for the Best Bloody Mary of the festival. Business represented were Harrison’s, Buckeye Distillery and Greenfire Bistro.

“Our inspiration was the large tomato fight held in Spain and we decided to reign that concept in to something that related very well to Tipp City — our tomato business. Tip Top Canning has been in operation for 94 years under the Timmer family, so we felt this was a fantastic way to honor a business and Tipp City’s tomato history,” said Dorsten.

When speaking about Tip Top Canning Company’s longstanding family ownership within Tipp City, Cynthia Timmer, VP of Sales and Marketing, said its longevity is due to “Our core values, integrity, honesty, customer service, and a good quality product.”

Vicki Davis, Sales at Tip Top Canning added, “We love what we do and you can taste it in every can.”

Looking to pick up some of Tip Top Canning Company’s tomato products? Lee Hughey, Sales Administrative Assistant, said products can be ordered and picked up at its corporate office, located at 505 S. 2nd Street, Tipp City or Tipp City Foodtown.

Tomato Fest comes to Canal Lock Park

By Rachel Hensley For AIM Media Midwest

Rachel Hensley is a freelance writer for the Troy Daily News and Piqua Daily Call.

Rachel Hensley is a freelance writer for the Troy Daily News and Piqua Daily Call.