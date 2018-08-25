Tomato, to-MAH-to!

Rachel Hensley | For AIM Media Midwest

Jennifer and Jeffrey Gill take a break from the festivities at the Home Grown Tomato Fest, held Saturday in Tipp City’s Canal Lock Park. Jennifer was the mascot; Jeffrey works for TIP Top Canning Co., which sponsored the festival.

Sponsored by TIp Top Canning Co., the Home Grown Tomato Fest made a successful splat in Tipp City’s Canal Lock Park on Saturday. Shown left to right are Cynthia Timmer, vice president of sales and Marketing for TIp Top, mascot “TOMato” aka Randy Allen of Sidney, and Heather Dorsten, director of the Downtown Tipp City Partnership.