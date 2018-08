TROY — The Troy Daily News will not print a newspapr on Monday, Sept. 3, due to the Labor Day holiday.

For news updates, be sure to follow the Troy Daily News on Facebook, Twitter @Troydailynews and online at tdn-net.com.

The Miami Valley Sunday News will be available as scheduled. The Troy Daily News will continue on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Thank you and have a safe holiday weekend.

