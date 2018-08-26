Altrusa celebrates literacy throughout year

TROY — International Literacy Day, Sept.8, 2018, is an effort to recognize the literacy needs of young and old around the world. Altrusa International of Troy, Ohio is a service organization that promotes literacy through its club and members. As a club, members celebrate this day through yearlong community commitments to literacy and recognize the ways individual members serve in the community:

• Actively support the club’s efforts in providing literacy grants as a result of the annual Bee For Literacy.

• Volunteer and donate to the Partners in Hope Christmas project.

• Reading with students in Miami County schools.

• Donation of books and other reading materials to area schools, Lincoln Community Center, First Place Food Pantry, Partners in Hope, area nursing homes and Friends of the Library.

• Donation of time and funding to several literacy groups and activities.

• Individuals have served on Troy Literacy Council and also tutor in literacy.

• Participate in the efforts of the Friends of the Library.

• Volunteer and support the Dolly Partin Imagination Library program.

• Actively participate in lending libraries located throughout the county.

Altrusa International of Troy strongly encourage our community to support Literacy Day on September 8 by promoting literacy in their individual families and organizations. For more information on the local Altrusa organization, visit altrusaoftroyohio.org.