‘Never Forget 9/11’ convoy coming to area

MIAMI VALLEY — Organizers are requesting help to create a patriotic parade route for the Never Forget 9/11 Ride and Drive at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, to honor all who serve. The concept is to notify as many city organizations, churches and residents as possible in order to show remembrance of the 9/11 event and its patriotic symbolism.

Organized by United We Stand for America and affiliated patriotic organizations, Never Forget 9/11 Police & Fire Road Route 2018 is a convoy ride of motorcycles and four-wheeled vehicles. The organization anticipates approximately 1,000 vehicle units will participate by going through small towns surrounding the Dayton area — including Tipp City, West Milton and Huber Heights — starting at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Other cities on the route will be Riverside, Fairborn, Vandalia, Union, Englewood, Clayton and Trotwood.

Firetrucks, along with their emergency vehicles, will start the convoy off as escort through different cities. As it approaches each city, their emergency vehicles will pull off and the next city will join their escort vehicles in their place and so forth through 10 cities.

Behind the escort will be four funeral cars with American flags draped over the caskets in honor and remembrance of our fallen: 1) Firefighters and EMS; 2) Police; 3) Military; and, 4) fellow American citizens. Each car is donated from different funeral homes, north, east, west and south side of Dayton.

Police and fire officials are requested to communicate information needs and confirm approval for planned escort activity. Contact Jeff Cottrell of United We Stand for America at (937) 776-9111 or by email at Jeff@ScreenWorks.us. Also see the Facebook event page: Never Forget 9/11.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_INever-Forget-9-11.jpg