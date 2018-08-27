Dayton man sentenced in OD death

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man will spend three years in prison for his role in the death of a Concord Township man who passed away from a drug overdose in February 2017.

James Lennon, 33, of Concord Twp., died of a fentanyl overdose on Feb. 24, 2017.

Quincy Mattison, 29, of Dayton, was sentenced for second-degree felony attempted involuntary manslaughter and fifth-degree felony aggravated trafficking of fentanyl in connection with Lennon’s death in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

The sentence was part of a joint plea agreement with the state to serve three years.

Mattison apologized to the court, but said little else.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker said the court should get the message out to the community that if someone dies due to a drug overdose, officials will seek out the drug dealers who caused the death.

The court found Mattison did not express genuine remorse for his actions. Judge Christopher Gee said there was no greater harm than to cause the death of another, even with an illegal drug transaction. Gee said drugs don’t have “quality control” and can wreak havoc on those who partake in their use, including death.

Gee also said Lennen wouldn’t be able to learn from his mistakes as Mattison and co-defendant Derek Gardner, would before sentencing him to serve three years in prison.

He was given 23 days of jail credit and ordered to pay half of the restitution of $9,508 to the Lennen family for funeral expenses.

According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, detectives were able to identify and collect evidence on two suspects who trafficked the narcotics to Lennon. Detectives also recovered a small amount of fentanyl from the suspects.

Quincy Mattison sold drugs which killed a Concord Twp. man