OSU Extension to offer workshops

MIAMI COUNTY — For the 12th consecutive year, the OSU Extension will offer the non-credit Stone Lab’s Workshop on Fish-Sampling Techniques of Ohio’s State Agencies in collaboration with staff biologists at the Ohio EPA Division of Surface Water and ODNR Division of Wildlife.

The goals in offering this workshop are twofold: 1) to make college students in aquatic fields more competitive for seasonal fisheries positions with natural resource agencies and 2) to provide Ohio state agencies with a better trained, entry-level workforce.

The workshop runs Sept. 22-23 September 2018 at OSU’s F.T. Stone Laboratory on Gibraltar Island in Lake Erie. Total fee is $250 and includes all instruction as well as room and meals for one night and two days on the island. Registration deadline is Sept. 5, and openings are going fast.

Undergraduates to have registered and paid by the deadline will be given preferential enrollment. Participation is limited to nine students. While preferential enrollment is given to undergraduate students, anybody is welcome to apply (applicants not currently enrolled in an undergraduate degree program will be placed on a wait list until the registration deadline). We usually run at or near capacity, so do enroll at your earliest convenience.

In addition, the Ohio Chapter of the American Fisheries Society will again be awarding up to two full, merit-/need-based scholarships to attend the workshop as reimbursements to qualifying paid enrollees.

For details, go to https://bit.ly/2MXF8Kp. To register, go to the workshop’s page and click the red “APPLY NOW” button. If you’re already registered with Stone Lab’s system, log in. If not, create an account using the electronic form. In completing your online application, when identifying your application type in Step 1, be certain to select “Noncredit Workshop Participant.” Click “submit” once your application is completed.

If you’ve already taken a course at the lab this summer, you do not need to re-apply; simply e-mail your request to add this workshop to your Stone Lab application directly to Arleen at pineda.2@osu.edu.