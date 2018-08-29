PD investigating internal records leak

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department is investigating how a screenshot of their internal records recently ended up on social media.

According to initial Piqua police reports, the Piqua Police Department received a report that protected information from their Spillman records management system software was posted to a public Facebook page. The screenshot reportedly involved the case of Sheri Duchak, 52, of Troy, who has been charged with allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle with an alcohol content greater than 0.238 grams/100ml. Duchak is the wife of Miami County Sheriff David Duchak.

The screenshot of the department’s internal records first showed up on Facebook on Aug. 20. After the police department was notified about this screenshot, an investigator checked the Facebook posting and found an image of a screen internal to the police department’s software system, “which disclosed the identity of an uncharged suspect,” according to police reports.

Initial reports also noted the screenshot was contrary to public records laws and the department’s Protected Information policy in addition to “beyond the scope of permissions granted to other users at that time.”

“We expect the people who have access to use it within the scope of their duties,” Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison said. He said that taking the screenshot and then distributing it was outside of the scope of users’ duties. “It shouldn’t even be disclosed,” Jamison said about the image.

The department opened a criminal investigation on Tuesday to look into the leak, and it is unclear to what degree of charges the alleged suspect may be facing.

“It’s still really early in the investigation,” Jamison said.

