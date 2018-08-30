Cast vote for ‘One Book, Many Communities’

TROY — Troy-Miami County Public Library wants your help to determine the best choice for “One Book, Many Communities.” This annual event unites readers from eight public library systems and one academic library as they experience the same book through a variety of entertaining discussions and programs.

During the past several weeks, local librarians have met as a selection committee tasked with winnowing a list of hundreds of popular 2018 titles to four great community read possibilities.

“Our final-four ballot choices include a diverse selection of fiction and nonfiction. Fiction titles are ‘The One’ by John Marrs, a thriller which questions the use of DNA for matchmaking and ‘Sing, Unburied, Sing’ by Jesmyn Ward, which beautifully describes the struggles found within family dynamics,” said Tipp City’s Adult Services Librarian Drew Wichterman.

“Nonfiction possibilities are ‘Real Food/Fake Food’ by Larry Olmstead, which questions the food we consume and ‘Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover,’ which recounts a young woman’s challenges to adulthood.”

Wichterman, who serves as the committee chair added, “It is our hope that with ‘One Book, Many Communities’ we will not only provide our patrons a meaningful book discussion, but also captivate them through relevant programs related to the winning title.”

The winning title will be announced Nov. 1.

Participating libraries include Troy-Miami County Public Library, Piqua Public Library, New Madison Public Library, Oakes-Beitman Public Library, J.R. Clarke Public Library, Arcanum Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library, Bradford Public Library and Edison State Community College.

Troy-Miami County Public Library patrons can cast their vote by visiting the library or submit a choice online now at tmcpl.org through Sept. 30, 2018.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at (937) 339-0502 ext. 117 or visit our website, www.tmcpl.org .