2018 festival “berry” successful

TROY — Now that the fun of the festival is over, organizers have tallied the numbers from the annual Troy Strawberry Festival and announced this year’s fundraising and attendance totals.

This year’s festival was held June 2-3 and, as it has since its inception, supported the fundraising activities of not-for-profit organizations serving Miami County.

This year the event generated $374,938 for the 71 participating organizations. This is the primary fundraising activity for many local organizations.

Historic downtown Troy and the Great Miami River levee saw more than 178,000 people in the two day period from all over Ohio and the surrounding states.

“On behalf of the festival board, organizers and volunteers we are thrilled to see the mission of the festival supported and continue to grow so that the participating not-for-profits receive valuable resources that support t he needs of Miami County citizens,” festival manager Kailey Pour said.

This year’s festival was supported in part by Title Sponsor, Kettering Health Network which allowed the festival to enhance the entertainment on Prouty Plaza.

Plans are under way for the 2019 festival which will take place on June 1-2. Miami County residents are encouraged to get involved with the 2019 festival. Interested individuals should contact the festival office at (937) 339-8769.

The Troy Strawberry Festival was founded in 1977 with a mission of supporting the Troy community and local non-profit organizations.