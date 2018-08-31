Council to hold public hearing

TROY — Troy City Council will have a public hearing regarding new signage for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 at City Hall.

A public hearing will be held Sept. 4 due to the signage exceeding the city’s sign code regulations. Two signs will be located on West Main Street, the third sign on West Main Street and North Oxford, 25 N. Oxford St. and the fourth on West Water Street. The sign on 25 N. Oxford St. will be 7 feet and 4 inches tall and West Water Street’s sign will be 9 feet 4 inches tall. Some of the signs will include light pole features. The ordinance is part of the Downtown Riverfront Overlay district zoning plans.

In other council agenda news:

An ordinance declaring vehicles and equipment as surplus and authorizing its sale is on the agenda. If passed, the items will be sold on GovDeals. The following vehicles are listed to be sold: 1999 Chevrolet Astro Van, 2000 Dodge Intrepid, 2003 Ford Taurus Wagon and 2005 Case Backhoe Super 580M with front grapple/clam.

Also part of the ordinance is a request from the Troy Fire Department to donate gear and equipment that no longer meets fire industry standards to the International Fire Relief Mission. According to the committee report, the organization provides life-saving assistance to active-duty firefighters and rescue personnel in countries without adequate education or equipment. No cost will be incurred to donate the gear, or it would be destroyed.

The fire equipment includes 30 sets of jackets and pants, 15 sets of personal protective boots and three EMS scene jackets.

A resolution regarding the acceptance of tax levies for the Troy City Schools and Miami East School District. The resolution is considered an emergency.

The meeting date is changed due to the Labor Day weekend. City Hall offices are closed. City refuse collection and curbside recycling will not be delayed and will be collected based on the usual schedule. The Dye Mill Road Facility will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 3.

