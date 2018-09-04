Property owner arraigned on theft charges

MIAMI COUNTY — The Sidney man who allegedly did not pay for services rendered for maintenance projects of several property was arraigned in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Duaine E. Liette, 58, was arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty to seven counts of fifth-degree felony theft by grand jury indictment. He was released on his own recognizance. A pre-trial was set for Sept. 17 with Judge Christopher Gee presiding.

Liette is being accused of multiple thefts by deception after allegedly refusing to pay for services rendered to him, with some of the alleged incidents occurring in 2015.

Based on multiple complaints, the Piqua Police Department Investigation Division arrested Liette in September 2017.

The cases were all related to complaints from people stating they were hired to complete work for Liette, but did not receive payment, according to a press release from the Piqua Police Department.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the reported incidents took place at residences on:

• Lincoln Street on June 1, 2015

• The 1200 block of Broadway Street on June 15, 2015

• The 1000 block of Broadway Street on June 30, 2017

• The 1500 block of Broadway Street on June 30, 2017

• Broadway Street on July 1, 2017

William Ingle, 21, of Piqua, was arraigned on a new charge stemming from the series of events when he allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the Piqua Junior High School on May 22.

Ingle was arraigned on one count of third-degree gross sexual imposition on Tuesday. Judge Gee set bond at $10,000 and ordered Ingle if he were to post bond not to contact the minor victim. Ingle previously entered a plea of not guilty to third-degree felony making false alarms.

Last May, a coworker Ingle contacted Piqua police to report threatening statements Ingle allegedly made about “shooting up” the junior high, using explosives at the school, and referring to other school shooters as “amateurs.”

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Ingle was overheard talking about shooting up the school because his 14-year-old girlfriend was “being bullied there.” Ingle also allegedly discussed how he would carry out a mass shooting at the school, although he told his coworker that he did not own any guns.

According to court records, Ingle admitted to making the statements to “shoot up the school,” but stated that “he was very sorry and had no intentions of following through with this attack.” Ingle also admitted to being in a relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

He was charged with making false alarms, a third-degree felony.

Ingle was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday. He remains incarcerated in Miami County Jail.

