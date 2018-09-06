TMS to host speed volunteering event

TROY — Kick off the Troy High School Homecoming game by making a difference in the community.

On Friday, Sept. 28, eight local non-profit organizations will have booths located in front of Troy Memorial Stadium with volunteer activities. For every five minutes you volunteer, you receive a discount card to downtown businesses. The more you volunteer, the more discounts you earn.

“Troy Main Street is happy to host this Speed Volunteering event,” said Nicole Loy, executive director of Troy Main Street. “Volunteering not only helps the non-profit organizations, but it also gives the community a sense of pride and shows that volunteering can be easy, convenient, and fun.”

Participants will be rewarded for their efforts as 15 downtown businesses are offering discounts to those who volunteer.

“Partnerships are such a staple in Troy,” Loy said. “This event is such a great opportunity for our businesses to collaborate with not only the non-profit organizations but also Troy City Schools. In addition, we are teaming up with the Riverside Hand Bell Choir for a special performance at 5:30 p.m.”

Speed Volunteering will be held at Troy Memorial Stadium from 5-8 p.m. and the event is free to the public; you do not need a ticket to the football game to participate.

Discounts are offered by The 3 Weird Sisters Studio, Around About Books, Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company, Basil’s on Market, Be You Boutique, Heath Murray State Farm, Haren’s Market, Hittle’s Jewelry, Lion & Lamb Yarn Boutique, The Olive Oasis, Pachamama Market, Purebred Coffee, The Rec, samozrejme, and Yellow Tree Yoga. Participating non-profit organizations include the Alzheimer’s Association, Lincoln Community Center, Relay for Life, The Rec, Riverside, Troy Main Street, The Valley Church, and We Love Birthday Parties.

Sponsors for the event include Beckstrom Orthodontics, Greenville National Bank – Troy Branch, Excellence in Dentistry, F&P America, Kettering Health Network, Miami County Visitor’s Bureau, Upper Valley Hearing and Balance, and Unity National Bank.