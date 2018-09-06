Alzheimer’s Walk set for Sept. 15

For the Troy Daily News

MIAMI COUNTY — Trisha Elliott of Piqua first started participating in the Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s as a tribute to her mother-in-law who died from Early Onset Alzheimer’s. Today, she and her husband are co-chairs of the Miami County Walk, geared to raise money for a cure.

“What was initially meant as a gesture to honor my mother-in-law Linda has now turned into so much more,’’ Elliott said. “The walk has given me an opportunity to build a support network with other walkers and fellow volunteers and it has also allowed me the chance to provide support for family and friends who are also trying to journey through this disease with a loved one.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Miami County will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 at Troy Courthouse Square in Troy. Registration begins at 9 a.m. While at the walk, participants can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.

“We’re looking forward to this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Eric VanVlymen, executive director of the Miami Valley Chapter. “Not only does the Walk support Alzheimer’s research, care, and support programs, but it’s also a chance for families and friends to come together and share a message of hope. We’d love to see the entire community get involved and join the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

Last year, more than 500 people participated in the Miami County Walk, Elliott said.

“My team is a friends and family team that has grown over the past few years and I would like to see it grow even more. I would encourage people to join us to see that we are all here fighting for them to rid our world of this devastating disease,” Elliott said. “Whether you are someone who is fighting, have a loved one that is fighting, or just someone that prays you never have to live with Alzheimer’s-we won’t give up!”

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter serves nine counties, including Miami County. Last year about 30,000 people in the region were living with Alzheimer’s. Nationwide, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S.

All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Register today — sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk or call (800) 272-3900.

Trisha Elliott, front right, along with her husband, are this years co-chairs of the Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer's, in honor of