Commissioners OK improvements

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners approved several improvement projects.

The board approved the removal and replacement of carpet in the juvenile courtroom. The project will complete the flooring updates in the juvenile court areas in the Safety Building. The existing carpet will be replaced with carpet squares by Sevitts Enterprises of Troy at a cost of $5,150.

The commissioners also accepted a quote from Classic Concrete of Troy for the preparation and pouring of a concrete surface at the county’s Harrison Street building. The cost of the work is not to exceed $29,540.

The commissioners authorized a landscaping project at the Communication Center. The work will be completed by Lillicrap Timber and Mulch, who submitted the only bid of $4,850.

The commissioners also approved the county recorder’s proposal for fee usage. Recorder Jessica Lopez submitted a request to credit $4 from every document received or filed in 2019 to the Recorder’s Technology Fund. The fund is used for the maintenance of the office’s land records software and other technology needs.

Lopez told the commissioners at a previous meeting that the fund has been a “great resource” that has allowed the department to implement new technologies.

The $4 document credit is expected to generate about $50,000 in 2019.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.