PFD recovers robotic crawler

Piqua firefighter Nick Schmitz is lowered in to a storm sewer on Linden Ave. on Thursday morning. He and Firefighter Tony Stutter were sent to recover a robotic crawler belonging to the Underground Utilities Department. The machine overturned some 200 yards from the manhole in a 48 inch drain pipe and firefighters went into the storm sewer to recover the machine. Once into the storm drain system, firefighters completed the job in less than 25 minutes.

