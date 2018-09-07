Wayfinding project comes to fruition

TROY — The city of Troy will begin its way finding signage project in the coming week.

The project’s purpose is to help drivers, pedestrians and cyclists find the city’s landmarks and parking options. The project will begin with painting the downtown poles and fixtures navy blue. The city’s entrance signs also will be painted navy blue. The color is part of the city’s new brand initative launched earlier this summer.

According to Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, the total cost of the project is $90,000 with the Troy Foundation contributing half, or $45,000, of the funds.

The signs will vary on location, pointing visitors to Hobart Arena, the police station, Miami County Courthouse, Troy City Hall, the Troy-Miami County Library, historic downtown and shopping and dining areas. The signage will be located in the city parking lots and areas, including the city’s recreational trail and Adams Street Bridge.

The project stemmed from an original study from Jess Nielsen at Olivine Design, a local Troy business and then updated through the downtown MKSK study, Titterington said.

Signs highlighting Troy landmarks set to go up