Davidson receives ‘Hero of Main Street’ award

For the Troy Daily News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, Congressman Warren Davidson (R-Troy), representing Ohio’s 8th District, was recognized by the National Retail Federation for consistently supporting public policy priorities important to the retail industry and its millions of small business members. The awards were presented as small retailers across the country gathered in Washington for NRF’s Retail Advocates Summit.

“My experiences as a small business owner and manufacturer have been instrumental in my support for pro-growth policies that will help job creators thrive,” Davidson said. “Reforming our tax code, developing our workforce, and fighting for free trade are real-time examples of policies that are helping to spur business on Main Street today. I appreciate the NRF for recognizing me with this award.”

“Retailers and consumers are feeling good about the state of the U.S. economy, and a big part of that is the result of lawmakers who have made economic growth and job creation a top priority,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “As a Hero of Main Street, Congressman Davidson truly understands that the decisions made in Washington have a real impact on local businesses and communities across the country.”

The Hero of Main Street award was created by NRF in 2013, and eligibility is based on key votes, bill sponsorship and advocacy to advance retailers’ priorities. Recipients have supported policies that recognize the contributions of the retail industry, and have worked to encourage a “vibrant, sustained and healthy” retail sector.

The National Retail Federation is the world’s largest retail trade association. Based in Washington, D.C., NRF represents discount and department stores, home goods and specialty stores, Main Street merchants, grocers, wholesalers, chain restaurants and internet retailers from the United States and more than 45 countries. Retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, supporting one in four U.S. jobs — 42 million working Americans. Contributing $2.6 trillion to annual GDP, retail is a daily barometer for the nation’s economy.

Provided photo Pictured are Todd and Jean Bettman of Shops by Todd, Inc. of Dayton and Congressman Warren Davidson. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/09/web1_Davidson.jpg Provided photo Pictured are Todd and Jean Bettman of Shops by Todd, Inc. of Dayton and Congressman Warren Davidson.