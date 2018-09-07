Laura man charged with indecency

MIAMI COUNTY — Troy Police Department filed charges against a Laura man for exposing himself to a minor at the Troy Aquatic Park this summer.

Edward Guess, 67, of Laura, entered a plea of not guilty to second-degree misdemeanor public indecency prior to his scheduled arraignment on Sept. 11.

The incident allegedly occurred on June 2. Charges were filed on Aug. 28.

According to Troy Police reports, a mother from Russia reported her 11-year-old daughter was swimming underwater with swim goggles and observed an adult male expose himself underwater so the girl could see it. The incident was also reported to pool staff.

A photo of Guess sitting in a chair behind the girls taken earlier in the day was provided to the police by the mother. The photo helped identify Guess as the suspect.

Minster police also had a similar incident at their pool where Guess allegedly did a similar act.

Guess’ attorney contacted police and advised Guess would not participate in an interview.

