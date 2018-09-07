Judge to review confidential documents in rape case

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee made a decision on Friday morning to review documents being sought by the defense of Henry A. Lucas Jr., a Troy man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl last year.

The state filed a motion on Aug. 15, on behalf of the Miami County Children’s Services Board to quash a subpoena to provide records in reference to the victim in this case. The Miami County Children’s Services Board argued that all investigatory records and documents of the board are confidential and not subject to disclosure.

During a court hearing on Friday morning, Lucas’ attorney Kevin Lennen stated he was seeking the documents to uncover possible exculpatory evidence.

A representative from the Miami County Children’s Services Board said Lennen’s references to the possible evidence were hearsay and asked Gee to conduct an in-camera inspection of the agency’s records if necessary to determine the relevance of the records.

Gee ordered an in-camera review of the documents being sought, after which a decision is expected to be made on whether or not the documents will be turned over to the defense.

Lucas, 53, is facing one count of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

Last July, Lucas posted 10 percent of his $100,000 bond following his arraignment on a grand jury indictment on the two charges. Lucas entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Lucas was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors, the victim, and the victim’s family.

According to reports, Lucas allegedly pinned a 15-year-old female victim against the wall and shoved his hand down the victim’s pants, sexually assaulted her by hand, and then left the home in Troy. The victim stated she didn’t tell an adult until two months later. The alleged assault occurred in March 2017.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Nickolas A. Achor, 21, of Bradford, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amanda Beaver, 37, of Ansonia, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Keith O. Day, 54, of Dayton, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Matthew T. Dunlap, 19, of Troy, received 20 days in jail and a fine for fouth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

• Deborah A. Eastridge, 55, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Phillip E. Fetters, 30, of Greenville, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Lauren Franer, 20, of West Milton, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Spencer R. Goodrich, 25, of Troy, received 90 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Ginger R. Griffin, 35, of Tipp City, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Kaleb A. Jenkins, 24, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Megan R. Jess, 32, of Troy, received 60 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Jacob J. Leet, 26, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Sean D. Neikirk, 36, received 30 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault, and 90 days in jail for a separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle, amended down from fourth-degree felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Stephanie A. Simpson, 33, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Dustin R. Sparkman, 28, of Miamisburg, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Anthony D. Taylor, 22, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor forgery, amended down from fifth-degree felony forgery.

• Sharon K. Thacker, 58, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

State seeks to quash subpoena

