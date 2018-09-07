Police reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 28

THEFT: Daniel Weaver, 33, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Meijer.

THEFT: Jesse Kirby, 52, of Troy, was charged with theft.

Aug. 29

THEFT: Theft of a bicycle from the public library. The suspect was found and arrested on a theft charge, the bicycle was recovered and returned to the owner.

Aug. 30

POSSESSION: Carlee Duncan, 22, of Hamilton, was cited for possession of drugs.

Aug. 31

DISORDERLY: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Summit Avenue for a female walking in the area exposing herself. Upon arrival a report was taken and an arrest made.

INDUCING PANIC: An officer responded to the area of 1099 Peters Road for a report of an unresponsive male on the sidewalk. Robert Brower, 44, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.

UNDERAGE: An officer responded to the 700 block of S Mulberry Street in reference to a disturbance. One female was summonsed for underage consumption.

Sept. 1

POSSESSION: Officers made contact with the suspect vehicle for being parking illegally. When officers made contact, the driver of the vehicle was observed reaching into his waist area and the floorboard. The suspects were detained and searched. The driver was found to have marijuana and cocaine. Anthony Brown, 26, of Troy, the passenger, was found in possession of marijuana. The driver, Quentin L. Graig Jr., 25, of Piqua, was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer was dispatched to the South Cherry Street area on a suspicious priority complaint. Kyle Giessman, 22, and Caleb Bridges, 26, both of Troy, were charged with misdemeanor.

POSSESSION: Zachary Phibbs, 23, of Troy, was cited for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

POSSESSION: Caleb Bridges, 26, of Troy, was cited for obstructing official business.

DISORDERLY: Tony Niblick, 55, of Piqua, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Sept. 2

OVI: The suspect vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation on West Water Street and Short Street. The driver, Aaron Angle, 30, of Troy, was found to be intoxicated and arrested for OVI. The driver was charged with OVI, OVI over .080 and wrong way on a one-way and released to a sober family member.

DRUG POSSESSION: Officers responded to Walmart in reference to a suspicious complaint. Matthew Dunlap, 19, of Troy, was arrested for theft, criminal tools and possession of drug abuse instruments.

DISORDERLY: Gary Lee Sullenberger Jr., 32, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct.

OPEN CONTAINER: Joshua Danner, 35, of Sidney, was cited for open container.

Sept. 3

MEDICATION DESTROYED: An officer removed 16 pounds of medications from the drop off box. The medication was placed in property to be destroyed.

ASSAULT: Kaleb Jenkins, 24, of Troy , was cited for assault.

Sept. 4

OVERDOSE: Troy Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Mulberry Street in reference to an apparent overdose. Subject was revived by medics and transported to UVMC. Kacie Given, 21, of Troy, was issued a summons for inducing panic.

ASSIST RESIDENT: An officer responded to the location regarding a mentally disabled subject unable to pay for his food tab. Tab was taken care of and stolen items were returned to Game Stop.

THEFT: Responded to a theft at Kroger. Floyd Newton, 53, of Troy, was on scene and summonsed for theft and trespassing.

DISTURBANCE: Report of a disturbance. An adult male was charged with menacing and criminal damaging.

Sept. 5

HITCH HIKERS: An officer came into contact with two hitch hikers under a bridge on West Market Street near South Dorset Road. Drug paraphernalia was seized and subjects were released.

OVI: Stephen Page had taken his girlfriend’s vehicle without permission and was intoxicated. He was located and charged with OVI.

Sept. 6

OVI: A vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation. The driver, Manpreet Atwal, 27, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and the traffic violation.

ANIMAL COMPLIANT: An officer was dispatched to 1149 Race Drive for a dog running at-large that bit a male already.

MENACING: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of South Dorset Road for a disturbance. Christopher Herman, 36, of Troy, was arrested for menacing and Ricardo Garcia-Soto, 19, of Piqua, was issued a summons for disorderly conduct.

WARRANT: An officer arrested a subject at the Royal Inn on a warrant. Subject was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.