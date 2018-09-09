Foamy weather

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Melinda Gleim of Troy and her seven-year-old grandson Titus Brant check out some unusual foam created by rushing water at the Miami Co. Park District Farrington Reserve on Sunday morning. Water levels continue to rise following two days of steady rain.
