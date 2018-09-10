Area briefs

Guitar classes to begin

TROY — If you have ever wanted to learn to play the acoustic guitar, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has an opportunity for you.

Instructor Jason Bradshaw will teach the basics in Acoustic Guitar for Beginners this fall. This seven-week class will focus on major and minor chords, as well as an introductory sense of rhythm. The course, which is for students ages 10 and older, starts on Sept. 27. The $25 class fee includes session notes. Students must provide their own guitar and picks. Jason Bradshaw has been playing guitar since middle school. He has been teaching guitar, together with other facets of music, for more than 20 years.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org.

Purse bingo to benefit Hospice

PIQUA — A purse bingo benefit for Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

The event will be held in the Center Conference and Banquet Hall located off the food court. Tickets for the event are limited and cost $25, or $30 at the door on the day of the event.

Tickets are available at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, and For All Seasons, 2 W. Main St., Troy. Tickets are also available online at www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org. Each ticketholder will receive a small Vera Bradley gift. During bingo, more than 20 prizes will be awarded.

The event also includes a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, raffle and refreshments.

Only 175 tickets will be sold. In case of a sold-out event, reserved tickets not paid for by 6 p.m. the evening of the event may be sold.

Those with questions can contact Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County at 335-5191.

Concerts upcoming

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Community Band will perform several times in the coming weeks.

First, Tippecanoe Community Band, directed by Gail Ahmed, will present an end-of summer concert at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park, 1300 Forest Ave., Piqua. The open-air, covered pavilion has plenty of seating. Featured will be the music of award-winning composers, films, musicals. Free parking and handicapped accessible. Restrooms on site.

For more information on the free event, call 335-1178.

The second concert will be held in the Tipp City Community Park at noon Sept. 29 as part of the Tipp Mum Festival. Seating is available on bleachers near the stage on the park grounds located just north of Parkwood and North Third streets in Tipp City.

The one-hour concert will celebrate the mum festival’s 60th anniversary.

For more information, call 335-1178.

Harvest time at the library

TROY — Bring your imaginations and celebrate fall with the staff of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Harvest Time!, a family story time at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24.

Your family will enjoy stories, music, and activities at this fun-filled family, multi-age storytime.

Registration is required at 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.