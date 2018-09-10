Bethel board talks facilities

BETHEL TWP. — At their meeting Monday, the Bethel school board heard an update on facilities.

A project renovating several spaces into classrooms is expected to start Sept. 17 and end in November, Superintendent Ginny Potter told the board.

Last month, the board accepted a bid from Becker Construction in the amount of $174,000 for the conversion and renovation of classrooms spaces. The district did not receive any bids for the project earlier this year, so it could not be completed over the summer.

The work includes the conversion of the old high school cafeteria into two classroom spaces, including one specially designed special education classroom. A basement classroom in the oldest building will be renovated so that it can be used again, she said.

Because the classrooms were not ready for the start of school, some classes will be held in the board of education meeting room in the elementary building and in the old auditorium.

At a previous board meeting, a parent expressed concerns about special education classes being held in a room in the elementary building that is not on the first floor. She also noted that some students with disabilities might have difficulty adjusting to moving into a new classroom partway through the school year when the renovations are complete.

Board president Jacob King addressed those concerns Monday night, saying that the district currently does not have any wheelchair-using students in those grade levels. He also noted that the students would only being using the elementary building classroom for part of the school day.