Troy schools to launch strategic plan

TROY — Troy City Schools board of education will begin forming the district’s new strategic plan this fall.

Superintendent Chris Piper reported to the board its timeline for the strategic plan through the year at its meeting held on Monday.

President Doug Trostle was not present.

Piper said focus groups and surveys will be formed through the month of November. Surveys will be conducted with parents and students, community groups and staff members.

“As we get the data coming in, we’ll be diagnosing where we are and where we want to go,” Piper said.

Board Vice President Tom Kleptz emphasized the strategic plan is separate from the district’s building plan.

Piper said at the beginning of the new year he hopes to focus on four to five broad goal areas. Piper said he hopes to have a final plan to present to the school board by May.

The focus and forum groups would be by invitation and others would be a broad invitation as well. Piper said the board’s role would to serve on the strategic planning team. The strategic planning team launched earlier this month.

“I can’t image you’ll miss anyone’s perspective going through that deep of analysis. I think you are going to hit a lot of people, I’m sure it’ll be very eye opening,” said board member Susan Borchers.

Piper said the strategic plan will allow him to listen to the community and gather feedback from a range of issues as a new member of the Troy City Schools.

Borchers said the strategic plan will serve as a “map to follow” as the district makes decisions.

“It’ll drive daily decisions, the budget, all of our decisions,” Piper said. “I’m looking forward to the process.”

In other news:

Piper said he was appreciative of all the community’s donations, including the board room full of school supplies. Staff from all the buildings came and selected items to pass along to students in need. Piper said it was nice to physically see the support of the community with the room full of supplies to kick off the school year.

Chris Herren, a former professional basketball player, will share his journey to find recovery, and a refocused life emphasizing sobriety, family and his mission to help others, at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy. The event is free and open to the public. The evening community program will follow presentations earlier in the day to Miami County students. The events are being sponsored by Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center and Troy City Schools.

Focus groups, surveys to shape decisions