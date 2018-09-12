Driver cited in accident

CASSTOWN — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has cited a driver for running a stop sign following a single car accident, which struck a house outside of Casstown late Tuesday night.

Logan May, 20, of Bethel Twp., ran the stop sign at Burton and Casstown-Sidney Road around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. May’s vehicle, a 2003 Cadillac CTS, struck the corner of a home in the 1700 block of Casstown-Sidney Road.

May was not injured. May went off the left side of the road, over corrected and struck the home. May was the only occupant in the vehicle. Drugs, alcohol or distracted driving were not indicated as factors on the report.