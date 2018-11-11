SafeHaven to host Thanksgiving dinner

PIQUA — SafeHaven has been providing Thanksgiving meals for those with mental illness since 1996, but they’ve been doing it in a special way for the last six years: SafeHaven is holding its sixth annual restaurant-themed Thanksgiving on Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 633 N. Wayne St. in Piqua.

Any adult 18 and up in need of mental health support residing in Darke, Miami, or Shelby County is welcome to come enjoy a free and delicious Thanksgiving meal served by staff and volunteers. Free transportation is available.

Mental health consumers will be greeted, seated, waited on, and then served a meal with different menu options available just as at a restaurant. Individuals in need of mental health support will be accompanied by warming smiles and peers that show no one is alone in their journey, and everyone has the opportunity to learn all about the services SafeHaven offers.

Call anytime between now and 8 a.m. the day of the event to schedule free transportation to come in for the day and be taken back home. The numbers are (937) 615-0126 (Miami County), (937) 658-6930 (Shelby County), and (937) 548-7233 (Darke County).

The menu will consist of Roasted Recovery Turkey, Baked Hope Ham, Daily Maintenance Mashed Potatoes, Inner Strength Stuffing, Gratitude Green Beans, Personal Responsibility Rolls, Peaceful Pumpkin Pie, Positivity Peanut Butter Pie, Inspiration Iced Tea, Learning Lemonade, Self-Esteem Soda, Coping Skill Coffee, and more.

SafeHaven has made this special event an annual occurrence after one person’s story years ago shined a light on how many of its members have never had the simple enjoyment of eating out at a restaurant. Mental illness can have many debilitating effects, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, fears, and associated poverty — all things that can cause severe suffering for families and individuals, and rob those individuals of many ‘normal’ daily joys and experiences such as being served a nice meal in a restaurant.

SafeHaven is a non-profit, contract agency of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, and additionally funded by the Shelby County United Way, United Way of Miami County, and Darke County United Way. Membership is free and open to any adult 18 and over in Darke, Miami, and Shelby counties with locations in each.

SafeHaven provides a structured day of support groups and recovery classes, free transportation, free meals, field trips, and many other fun activities. In addition, SafeHaven offers a payee program and HOPE-Line services available to call for social support, coping skills, referral information, or just a caring friend to talk to (937) 451-3232 or toll free at 1-855-276-HOPE.

For more information about SafeHaven, call (937) 615-0126, visit www.safehaveninc.com, or find SafeHaven on Facebook.