Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Oct. 24

K’s Hamburgers, 117 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Storypoint Of Troy main kitchen, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Critical: At the time of inspection, a food employee was observed bare handing ready-to-eat celery. Upon the person-in-charge seeing this, the celery was prepared for soup. Critical: In the walk-in cooler, boxes of raw hamburger were observed being stored adjacent to raw fish and raw pork; corrected. Critical: At the time of inspection, the hot water sanitizing ware washing machine was observed with a final rinse temperature of 158 F. Person-in-charge contacted professional for repairs and used three compartment sink to sanitize. Critical: At the time of inspection, multiple food items in multiple areas were observed being stored past their use-by-dates; corrected.

Oct. 25

Sam & Ethels Restaurant, 120 E. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: In the back prep area, the deli slicer and meat tenderizer were observed with food debris build-up. In the walk-in freezer, boxes of food were observed being stored on the floor. Wet food storage containers were observed being stored on top of each other. The toasters in the front kitchen area were observed noncommercial. Critical Above the three compartment sink, plastic food containers were observed with cracks and melted surfaces; discarded. Repeat: The walk-in freezer fan unit along with the floor were observed with ice build.

Oct. 26

Tonys Bada Bing, 132 E. Main St., Tipp City — At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a person with Level II food safety training. Critical: At the time of inspection, there was no employee health policy. At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a procedure to clean-up bodily fluid accidents. Critical: In the kitchen low boy cooler, bags of deli meat were observed improperly dated; corrected. Critical: In the bar area near the hand sink and soda fountain gun, live drain flies or gnats were observed. In the kitchen, the cutting knives and then the multi-use eating utensils were observed in containers with food and dust debris build-up. On the top shelves in the kitchen, plates, bowls, containers were observed not inverted or covered. Menards buckets were observed being used to move and place ice in the bar ice bin; use food grade containers.

Oct. 27

Fulton Farms Market, 2393 State Route 202, Troy — Utensils in the ice cream parlor were observed being stored in wicker baskets.

Oct. 29

Papa John’s, W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department:

Oct. 30

Kids Learning Place, 285 R.M. Davis Parkway, Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees report symptoms of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat with fever and jaundice.Employees cannot handle food with these symptoms.

Oct. 31

McDonald’s East, 995 E. Ash St., Piqua. The floor by the grill needs cleaning. Be sure food employees know to report symptoms of nausea, vomiting, sore throat and fever and jaundice to the person in charge.

Nov. 2

Little Caesars, 646 W. Water St., Piqua. The following food contact items need to be cleaned: trays, ladles, pizza rings. Items moved to three-compartment sink.

Baymont Inn and Suites, 950 E. Ash St., Piqua. Ready to eat hard boiled eggs without date. Must date ready to eat TCS foods with date opened or made. At least one person must have Level II food safety certification. Provide thin-tipped metal stem thermometer. Observed damaged and pitted food containers. Replace. Provide paper towels at hand sink.

Nov. 5

Charles Caserta Restaurant, 331 S. Roosevelt Ave., Piqua.Observed food employee handling ready to eat vegetables without gloves. Must wear gloves when cutting/preparing ready to east foods. The floor by the bar is damaged. Some repairs have been made. Continue work. The hood needs to be cleaned. Be sure food employees remember bare hand contact is not permitted with ready to eat foods.

Heartland of Piqua, 275 Kienle Drive, Piqua. Container of juice thawing on counter. Do not thaw at room temperature. Thaw in refrigerator or under running, draining water. Juice discarded. The freezer door on the walk in freezer did not close tightly. Repair. Observed cracked food containers. Items discarded. Coving missing by the walk in. Replace.

Nov. 6

Piqua Catholic School, 503 W. North St.,, Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

KFC, 1251 E. Ash St., Piqua. Observed containers of slaw in the serving line without dates. Must date all RTE, TCS foods. Observed cracked/damaged food containers. Discard. Paint chipping in chicken walk in cooler. Repair so smooth and easily cleanable. The hot holding serving line and the hood need to be cleaned. Be sure to date all ready to eat TCS foods with date made or opened. Discard after seven days.

Wendys Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 1221 E. Ash St., Piqua. Food employee had cut on finger wrapped in paper towel. Must properly cover cut and wear glove to prevent possible contamination. The pop nozzles and food containers need to be cleaned. Food containers put away wet. Allow these itms to airdrop before stacking. Be sure food employees are aware of the ways hand contact can contaminate food. Must wear gloves, etc.

Nov. 7

Piqua Manor, 1840 W. High St., Piqua. At least one person with a Level II food safety certificate must be present.

Nov. 8

Washington Primary, 800 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees wash hands after breaks, coughing, sneezing, etc., before putting on clean gloves.