Casstown man sentenced to 11 months

MIAMI COUNTY — A Casstown man who overdosed multiple times was sentenced to serve 11 months in prison on Tuesday.

In Miami County Common Pleas Court, Gabe Ferguson, 25, entered a plea of guilty to a grand jury indictment of one count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. He also entered a plea of guilty to a bill of information for one count of fifth-degree possession of drugs in a separate case.

He waived his right to a grand jury and pre-sentence investigation prior to being sentenced by Judge Christopher Gee.

Gee honored the joint recommendation of 11 months in prison for each case, which will run concurrently with one another.

Ferguson provided no comment prior to sentencing. Public defense attorney Jack Hemm informed the court of Ferguson’s 23 days of jail credit and agreed to $450 of restitution to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Ferguson has served two prison terms prior to Tuesday’s sentencing.

Judge Gee commented that it appeared to become “routine” for defendants with fifth-degree felony drug possession charges to proceed with plea agreements with prison terms instead of opting for the six-month MonDay in-house treatment program. Gee said defendants chose prison because they know they may be released from prison much quicker than the drug treatment program. Hemm said, while in most cases that may be true, Ferguson had previously enrolled in the MonDay program when he was incarcerated in Darke County.

“Unfortunately, there are very few options available especially when someone isn’t eager for treatment,” Gee said.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports, Ferguson was treated for apparent overdoses Sept. 12, Sept. 21 and Oct. 21 at his home in Casstown.