Commissioners OK security grant application

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved the signing of an agreement and a grant application for new secure checkpoints at the Safety Building and courthouse.

The commissioners approved the county’s participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s roadside hazard inventory study and authorized the county engineer to electronically sign the agreement.

According to Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, the project is a road hazard study of the County Road 25-A corridor.

The board also approved a grant application for new security hardware in the municipal, common pleas, juvenile and probate courts. The county is seeking funding for security checkpoint entrances to the county courthouse and safety building, including a new x-ray inspection system with roller tables, card access readers, new cameras for exterior doors with monitors, door contacts for hard-wired alarms and computers for the checkpoint desks.

The total hardware and the installation is expected to cost $118,724. The county is seeking a grant from the Supreme Court of Ohio.

The commissioners also approved the county engineer’s list of estimated equipment purchase costs for the coming year.

At a meeting last week, the commissioners approved the removal of underground storage tanks from under the Safety Building.

The tanks were originally installed in the 1970s to provide fuel for the building’s heating system. The facility was converted to natural gas in the late ’80s and the tanks were no longer needed.

The project will require coordination with the fire department for inspections, as well as pumping and cleaning sludge from the tanks, removing concrete areas and back-filling the area with gravel.

The tanks must be removed by a qualified excavation firm due to the type of tank and its previous contents. The county accepted a quote from Charles Jergens Construction at a cost of $32,400.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

