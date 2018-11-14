Sheriff’s office awarded safety grant

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has once again been awarded a traffic enforcement grant for fiscal year 2019. This will mark the 14th consecutive year the sheriff’s office has been awarded federal monies for traffic enforcement throughout the county.

The funds are administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The sheriff’s office was awarded a total of $64,933.18 to be expended solely on overtime for extra traffic enforcement and some fuel costs.

A total of 1,100 man hours will be spent on extra traffic enforcement throughout the upcoming year. The goal of the extra traffic enforcement is to reduce the number of fatal and injury crashes on Miami County roadways and increase restraint usage along with removing impaired drivers. Deputies will be strictly enforcing all of Ohio’s traffic statutes with special emphasis on removing impaired drivers and seatbelt enforcement while working the grant details.

Most of the extra traffic enforcement details will be assigned during holidays when vehicular travel increases as well as increased instances of drinking and driving. By having extra traffic patrols it will also enable deputies to be available to offer roadside assistance to motorists and deter crime by the increased presence of additional deputies on Miami County roadways.

Extra enforcement will commence next week for the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend. Deputies will be working in excess of 60 hours in overtime strictly for traffic enforcement.

For additional information on the grant please visit https://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov/index.aspx.