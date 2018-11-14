Hospice to offer holiday grief support program

MIAMI COUNTY — For those who are experiencing their first holiday following the loss of a loved one, the emotions of the holiday season can be overwhelming. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Generations of Life Bereavement Center is offering “Hope for the Holidays” to help.

“Hope for the Holidays” is slated for Saturday, Dec. 1 from 3-4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St. in Troy.

Open to any member of the community who has lost a loved one, “Hope for the Holidays” is a presentation by the bereavement counseling staff that will celebrate and honor lost loved ones. Discussion will explore why holiday grief is so hard and offer participants new insights into how to cope and care for themselves. The program will include a holiday memorial service and light refreshments. Participants will also receive a keepsake ornament.

“Hope for the Holidays” is free of charge thanks to the generosity of the community. Due to limited seating, reservations are required by Nov. 28. When making a reservation, attendees are asked to indicate the number attending as well as the name of the loved one being remembered and honored. Those interested can register by calling Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Generations of Life Bereavement Center at (937) 573-2103.