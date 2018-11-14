Hayner to host holiday open house

TROY — On Dec. 1-2, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is hosting its annual holiday open house, offering free entertainment and professional holiday decorations.

This holiday open house is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Dec. 1, is Children’s Day at the Hayner beginning at 1 p.m. with a demonstration by Ballet Shreffler and MadCap puppet shows at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Santa Claus will be there at 2:15 p.m. to visit with little ones and hear their 2018 gift lists. Saturday is a loud and happy time with crafts and refreshments all day.

The MadCap Puppet Theatre show is “The Wizard of Oz” and does require free tickets, which are available at the front desk at Hayner anytime after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 2, is the grand opening of Hayner’s holiday décor. More than 20 decorators have adorned the entire three-story mansion with nine different versions of the 2018 theme, “Christmas Collections.” Decorators include Mary Nilsen and Donna Crosier, Kelly Rank, David Fair on the Square, Your Personal Florist, James Novotny and Sheila Fulks, Hayner Exhibit Committee, StoryPoint, Miami County Herb Society, Dawn Flory and homeschool art students.

There will be refreshments and live music in the East Room all day. The Troy High School a capella choir, The Troy Tones, will open the day at 1 p.m. and Paul Nelson will be performing on his beautiful handcrafted woodland flutes at 1:30 p.m. At 2 p.m. “Songbird” Betty Tasker will be returning to the Hayner. The country group FOGG will play at 2:30 p.m. and at 3 p.m., Dul-C-Daze will share hammered dulcimer and guitar. Terry Lee Fisher will play smooth jazz guitar at 3:30 p.m. At 4 p.m., Director Emeritus Linda Lee Jolly will sing her holiday favorites. The Riverside Bell Choir will perform at 4:30 p.m. with a six-piece bell choir.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner Events, please call (937) 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.